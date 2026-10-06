Novak Djokovic won his seventh title in the ATP 500 series tournament in Beijing after his opponent in the final Alex de Minaur withdrew due to injury early in the second set.

The first set was extremely contested, with neither tennis player managing to break the opponent's serve. In the ensuing tiebreak, Djokovic made an early mini-break for 2:0, and at 6:3 he made a second break to close the first part in his favor.

Alex de Minaur managed to win the first game of the second set, but was immediately forced to withdraw from the match due to a physical problem.

With this success, the Serbian champion maintains his incredible balance of 34 wins and 0 losses in the Chinese capital. For Djokovic, this is his first title in 2026 and the 102nd in total in his brilliant career.