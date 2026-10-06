Ivan Ivanov started with a convincing victory at the tournament in Italy

Bulgarian tennis player Ivan Ivanov qualified for the second round of the singles clay tournament in the Italian city of Santa Margherita di Pula with a prize fund of 30,000 dollars.

The 17-year-old Bulgarian, who is ranked number 5 in the main draw, demonstrated an excellent game and prevailed over Kiril Kivattsev (Russia) with 6:3, 6:2 in an hour and 47 minutes on the court.

Ivanov started the match extremely strongly, leading with a decisive 5:0 game on the way to winning the first set. In the second half, his Russian opponent put up a more serious fight to level the score at 2:2, but then the Bulgarian imposed complete superiority, won four consecutive games and closed the match.

In the next phase of the competition, Ivan Ivanov will face the representative of the hosts, Manuel Mazza.

Bulgarian participation in the tournament continues with another of our representatives - Dimitar Kisimov, who recorded two successful victories in the playoffs and earned his place in the main draw.