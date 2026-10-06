Formula 1 heads to Marina Bay for Singapore Grand Prix and final sprint of the season - schedule

After the exciting Bahrain Grand Prix race held at the “Sepang“ circuit in Malaysia, the Formula 1 world championship remains in Southeast Asia. The world's elite head to the night-time “Marina Bay“ track for the 17th round of the 2026 campaign – Singapore Grand Prix.

The upcoming race weekend will also include the last sprint format of the year, which will put the drivers to an additional test on the narrow city streets of Singapore.

Full Singapore Grand Prix schedule (in Bulgarian time):

Friday (October 9):

11:30 AM – Free Practice

3:30 PM – Sprint Qualification

Saturday (October 10):

12:00 PM – Sprint Race (21 laps)

4:00 PM – Main Race Qualification

Sunday (October 11):