Real Madrid host PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabéu in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time, with the Spanish side seeking a fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

Real Madrid have 12 points after victories over Inter, 2:1, Roma, 4:3, RB Leipzig, 4:1, and AEK Athens, 3:2. The team have scored 13 goals and conceded 7, sharing the top spot in the standings with Paris Saint-Germain. Only the top eight teams in the final standings qualify directly for the round of 16, while the sides finishing from ninth to 24th go through a playoff round.

“Our points secure qualification for the playoff, which we do not want to play,” said Real Madrid coach José Mourinho.

Madrid will also be relying on their home form. Since the start of the season, Real Madrid have won every match at the Bernabéu, while in the Champions League they have already defeated Inter and Leipzig at home. The club are the record holders in the tournament with 15 trophies won, which explains why the Champions League is often described as “their” tournament.

Kylian Mbappé has scored in each of Real Madrid’s four matches in this season’s competition. However, the squad will not be at full strength. Endrick is out of the squad due to an injury to the adductor muscle in his left leg and is expected to be sidelined for between two and three weeks. Denzel Dumfries has been included in the squad for the match, while Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio continue their recoveries.

PSV seeking points in Madrid

The Dutch champions have 4 points after their first four matches. PSV drew 1:1 with Shakhtar Donetsk, beat Porto 1:0, and lost 0:1 to RB Leipzig and 1:2 to Club Brugge. The team, managed by Peter Bosz, lead the Eredivisie with 29 points, while their last match before the trip to Madrid ended in a 4:1 victory over NEC Nijmegen.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs in 37 years. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their four home matches against PSV, recording three wins and one draw. For the Dutch side, the match is an opportunity to improve their position in the zone leading to the knockout stages.

After the fifth round, Real Madrid will visit Arsenal on December 9, while PSV will host Atlético Madrid on the same day.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com, elpais.com