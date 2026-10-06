Paradox in Italy: Olympic Committee chief sacked, but appointed interim commissioner

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has taken an unusual step towards the leadership of football in the country. Giovanni Malago was officially dismissed from the FIGC presidency due to a problem with the legitimacy of his election in June.

The reason is that Malago was not listed as a registered member of the federation during the elections. The case stems from his previous position as president of CONI, which was incompatible with his membership in the FIGC.

The curious thing is that after his dismissal, the Olympic Committee once again trusted Malago. At the board meeting, he was unanimously elected interim commissioner of the football federation, receiving all 15 votes.

Malago will thus continue to lead the FIGC until new elections are held. CONI has set a deadline for their organization - January 31, 2027.

Malago himself will be eligible to run for president again. In the June elections, he won convincingly, receiving 68.58% of the vote.

It is not yet clear whether there will be any competitors against him in the new vote. In the meantime, the situation puts the FIGC in an unusual position - the man whose election was contested due to a formal problem has once again been given a mandate to lead the federation until new elections are held.