Todor Yanchev: The foundation of Bulgaria U21 will inevitably be an option for the A team

Bulgaria U21 coach Todor Yanchev commented on the 0:2 defeat by Scotland in the last qualifying match for Euro 2027. The specialist admitted that the disappointment after the loss in the Czech Republic and the lost chances of qualifying have affected the performance of the young “lions“.

Yanchev reported that both goals of the Scots came after mistakes by the Bulgarian team.

“You really scored correctly – two goals after our mistakes. We shouldn't have done them“, said the coach after the match.

According to him, after the defeat by the Czech Republic, the team's mood dropped, which also affected the match with Scotland.

“Maybe after the match in the Czech Republic, which we lost, there was a disappointment, which is evident today. We didn't have the necessary aggression throughout the match. Our game wasn't working. In both the first and second half, we failed to score. A goal would have restored our confidence, but it didn't work“, commented Yanchev.

However, the coach sees serious prospects for a large part of the players who went through the qualifying cycle. According to him, a significant number of them have already been considered by the men's national team and can gradually become the basis for the future of the representative team.

„Undoubtedly, the core that made it through the qualifiers, it is no coincidence that a large part of them enters the first team. It will inevitably be an option for the A team“, said the coach.

Yanchev also emphasized that the next youth squad will have enough talented players. He revealed that about 17-18 players are already part of the extended squad and are expected to start the new qualifying cycle.

„There are very good guys below who are with us. There are about 17-18 people who are in the extended squad, the new qualifiers will start. There are names that give confidence in our country“, added Yanchev.

Thus, despite the disappointing end of the qualifiers, the coach of Bulgaria U21 outlines a good perspective for the next generation and expects some of his current players to gradually establish themselves in the men's team.