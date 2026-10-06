Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Portuguese national team

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of ending his career with the Portuguese national team. The star published an official message in which he confirmed that he remains at the disposal of the coach and expects to be part of the squad for the upcoming international window in November.

Ronaldo also used his statement to apologize to the Portuguese fans and his teammates for the way he left the national team camp. At the same time, the captain harshly criticized the way Jorge Jesus reacted to the situation, accusing the specialist of not keeping his word.

Despite the tension surrounding the recent events, Ronaldo made it clear that his future with the national team continues.

The football player also commented on the talks about a possible official farewell to Portugal. According to him, such a moment will come, but for him at this stage the most important thing remains to be on the field and compete.

„I hear a lot of talk about farewell matches, that I should have a dignified farewell and that the federation wants to give me this opportunity. I have learned in life, hungry and without anything to eat many times, that no one gives anything to anyone. I can promise all my fans and especially all Portuguese people that we will have one or more farewell matches. There will be time for that“, said Ronaldo.

The winner of five „Golden Balls“ stressed that when it comes to the national team, his thoughts are primarily related to football and the desire to compete.

Ronaldo also recalled a difficult moment in his career when he learned of his father's death, but nevertheless remained with the national team until the end of the next match.

„So, if I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the punishment that will be imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team“, Ronaldo is categorical.

Thus CR7 put an end to speculation about an immediate resignation from Portugal and confirmed his readiness to wear the national team's team again in November.