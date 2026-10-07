Despite not being in his best form since the beginning of the season, Levski winger Everton Bala continues to enjoy the full trust of head coach Julio Velasquez. According to information from our colleagues at “Mach Telegraf“, the decline in the Brazilian's performances is due to the fact that his attention is engaged in a potential transfer outside “Gerena“.

There is a serious possibility that Bala will follow his former teammate Marin Petkov and continue his career in Saudi Arabia, albeit in another local club. The good performance of the Bulgarian national team in the Arab championship opens the doors for new deals between the Arab emissaries and Levski. As the world's biggest stars increasingly reject offers from the region, Saudi clubs have turned their attention to more affordable players from Europe.

There is also interest in the Brazilian from teams in Russia, while the option of moving to Israel, which was previously speculated, has now been dropped at the player's request. The situation surrounding Bala is of key importance for Levski, as he has not yet accepted the offer to renew his contract, which expires next summer. The player's representatives have already conducted initial studies regarding his personal conditions for a possible move to the Middle East.

So far, Bala's statistics for the campaign are quite modest - he has only scored 2 goals. The first was from a free kick in the draw with Universitatea (Craiova) in the tournaments, and the second - from a penalty in the 2:4 defeat to CSKA for the Bulgarian Cup.

Although his current form is not impressive, Velasquez is firmly betting on him. The Spanish specialist likes Bala's versatility, the ability to cover several positions in the offensive plan and his active role in the team's press. At the same time, the player's status in the championship makes him a tasty morsel for foreign buyers, and for Levski this is one of the last chances to realize an outgoing transfer before his contract expires.