BFU President Georgi Ivanov in Berlin for key UEFA meeting

The President of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov left early this morning for Berlin to take part in an extraordinary one-day meeting of the leaders of the 55 UEFA member countries, BTA reported. Ivanov traveled directly from Luxembourg, where our national team recorded its first success in Group C/4 of the Nations League tournament with a 2:0 victory over the hosts, which is why he will not return to Sofia with the official delegation of the union.

He will be joined in the German capital by Executive Director Andrey Petrov of the BFU. The Eurocentres' high-level forum brings together the presidents and general secretaries of all European football federations for informal discussions without a pre-announced agenda.

The main topic of the talks in Berlin is related to the upcoming FIFA presidential elections. According to information from tbsnews.net, UEFA is organizing the meeting in order to unite its position around a common candidate to face current head Gianni Infantino before the deadline for nominations on November 18.

The presidential elections of the world football headquarters are scheduled for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco, where delegates from all 211 FIFA member associations will have the right to vote.