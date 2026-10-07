Neymar's historic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros in 2017 still holds the top spot on the list of the most expensive transfers in football history. However, this eternal benchmark could soon be surpassed, as a colossal 300 million euro offer for one of the most impressive footballers on the planet at the moment has come to the fore.

The main candidate to break financial records is French international Michael Oliseh. The Bayern Munich star has been phenomenal for both his club team and the French national team, which is why the German publication „Bild“ caused a real furor with the question of whether he is the first player in history whose price will reach 300 million euros.

Olissé confirmed his extraterrestrial form in the last match for the “roosters“ against Belgium. The French were losing 0:1 before coach Zinedine Zidane put the Winger into play in the 61st minute. The move brought a total turnaround for a convincing 4:1 victory, and the stands chanted Oliseh's name, raising his candidacy for the “Golden Ball“.

The French newspaper “L'Equipe“ reveals that Real Madrid is seriously interested in the Frenchman and has prepared an offer between 200 and 250 million euros. However, the Bavarian giants have no intention of parting with their jewel. Oliseh has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2029, and the management in Munich is already preparing a contract renewal with improved terms to block any transfer attempt.

The rise of the French winger on the market is unprecedented. The striker arrived in Munich in 2024 from Crystal Palace for the sum of 53 million euros, and today his market value according to “Transfermarkt“ exceeds 170 million euros. German analysts are adamant that if he continues to terrorize opposing defenses, Oliseh will be the player who will set completely new financial standards in world football.