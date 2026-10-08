Former German international Dietmar Hamann commented on the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team and supported the Iberian coach Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old striker left the "seleção" squad after coach Jorge Jesus decided not to let him on the field for the Nations League match against Norway on September 27.

"I have always followed the Portuguese national team with great interest because they have incredible players. The team would have had a much better chance of success in the last three tournaments if Ronaldo had not been a starter. "When a player misses the opportunity to retire or leave, someone else has to make that decision. The coach did it, and it should have happened a long time ago," Dietmar Hamann was quoted as saying by “Sky Sports“.