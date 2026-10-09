David de Gea is under question at Fiorentina due to his high salary

David de Gea's future at Fiorentina remains unclear, despite the Spanish goalkeeper's excellent form once again. According to the Italian publication “Corriere dello Sport“ The financial terms of his contract are among the main factors that the club takes into account when planning the squad.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper made important saves in the matches against Pisa and Napoli in Serie A. He is expected to be back in action against Genoa on October 10.

De Gea will turn 36 on November 7, and his current contract with Fiorentina runs until June 2028. Despite the good relations between the two parties, however, it is not certain that the goalkeeper will remain with the team until the end of his contract.

Last summer, the management of the “violets“ had already considered parting ways with the Spaniard. Among the reasons are his annual salary of €3 million, as well as the development of 20-year-old Tommaso Martinelli, who is seen as a potential successor.

De Gea joined Fiorentina in 2024 after spending more than a year without a club following his departure from Manchester United.