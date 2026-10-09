Inter in advanced talks with Carlos Augusto over new contract

Inter are in advanced talks with Carlos Augusto over a new contract. The Brazilian defender's current agreement with the club is until the summer of 2028, but both parties are keen to continue the collaboration.

„Inter is advancing in talks with Carlos Augusto to keep him at the club beyond the summer of 2028“, wrote Fabrizio Romano. According to the journalist, the Italian club's plan is to extend the contract until the end of the year.

The 27-year-old joined Inter in the summer of 2023. He initially joined the club on loan from Monza, and his transfer was later finalized for just over 15 million euros.

This season, Carlos Augusto has two goals and one assist in four games. The Brazilian has been part of Inter's squad for the third season, and the club is working on a new agreement, although his current contract is still valid for almost two more years.