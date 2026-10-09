Angel Rusev may compete under a foreign flag due to the crisis in Bulgarian weightlifting

Six-time European weightlifting champion Angel Rusev admitted that he may have to continue his career under a foreign flag if the crisis in Bulgarian sports is not overcome. His heavy admission comes against the backdrop of serious financial problems in the federation, which filed for bankruptcy on October 6.

In a video interview with Ruse.News, Rusev spoke about the difficulties that Bulgarian weightlifters face, despite their successes on the international stage. He did not rule out the possibility of accepting an offer from another country if the situation does not change. His goal remains to continue his development and fight for an Olympic medal.

Behind the athlete's successes lie serious financial difficulties. According to him, the delayed salaries for months and the lack of funds for training camps are forcing him to look for additional income outside of sports. Rusev participates in club competitions in Germany, and in Bulgaria he had to work as a food supplier and driver for workers to support his family.

Over the years, the champion has repeatedly stated his desire to stay in Bulgaria and continue competing for his homeland. However, the deepening financial crisis in the federation is questioning his future in the national sport.