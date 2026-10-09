Qinwen Zheng advances to semifinals in Beijing after defeating Svitolina

Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng has advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing after decisively defeating Elina Svitolina 6:3, 7:6 (8:6).

In front of her home crowd, the Chinese tennis player demonstrated excellent form and managed to overcome the Ukrainian's resistance in two sets to secure a place in the top four at the China Open.

Zheng started the match confidently, relying on a powerful serve and precise returns. This allowed her to impose control over the game and win the first set 6:3.

The second half offered significantly more intrigue. Svitolina raised her level and made it really difficult for her opponent, reaching a tiebreak. However, in the decisive moments, the Chinese player kept her composure and prevailed with 8:6 points, ending the match.

With the victory, Qinwen Zheng reaches the semifinals of the tournament in Beijing for the second time in her career. In front of her home fans, she will have the opportunity to take another step towards the title.

For a place in the final, the Chinese tennis player will face the winner of the match between former world No. 1 Iga Schwontek and Elise Mertens.