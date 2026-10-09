Former Real Madrid winger: Vinicius needs to be mentally strong

Former Real Madrid winger Savio gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper AS, in which he commented on the current situation in the “royal club“ and the performance of its Brazilian stars.

Here are the most important highlights along with exact quotes from the conversation:

Savio stressed that the only way for Vinicius to get out of a bad form is perseverance.

“The only way to get out of a bad form situation is with a lot of work and by being very mentally strong. Now he has to put his mind and focus entirely on Madrid to be a decisive player again“, commented Savio.

The former footballer recalled how high the demands of “Santiago Bernabeu“ are and added that at Real Madrid you always work under pressure, but Mourinho is the right coach who can handle the situation.

“Real Madrid is under constant pressure. This is a club with 15 Champions League titles and if he goes two years without winning it, it seems like a tragedy. I think Mourinho is the best name for the moment, but he needs a little more time to put the team together.“

Savio commented on the situation of his two compatriots Rodrigo and Endrik.

“Injury is the worst thing for an athlete... Rodrigo is a fantastic player and Real Madrid feels his absence. If Endrik doesn't fit in and continues in this situation, being such a young boy with talent, he has to play somewhere. For a young player, the most important thing is to be on the field.“