Olympiacos with Vezenkov defeated Anadolu Efes

Olympiacos defeated Anadolu Efes 89:66 in Athens and recorded its third success since the beginning of the Euroleague season. The match was from the fourth round of the tournament.

Alexander Vezenkov finished with 9 points for the Greek champion, and Cody Miller-McIntyre, who also has a Bulgarian passport, added 8. The two did not enter the game in the last quarter, after the hosts had already built a convincing lead.

Jean Montero was the most productive for Olympiacos with 16 points, and Tyreek Jones added 11. They were the only basketball players on the team with double-digit assets in the balanced attack of the hosts.

For Anadolu Efes, Cameron Payne scored 12 points. The Turkish team now has one win and three losses in the tournament.

The guests managed to stay close to Olympiacos until the break, while the hosts had difficulties in the second quarter and scored only 9 points. After the break, the Greek champion changed its performance and scored 54 points in the last 20 minutes against 35 for Anadolu Efes.

Sources: bnrnews.bg