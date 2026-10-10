A’ja Wilson Wins Record Fifth WNBA MVP Award

A’ja Wilson won the 2026 WNBA MVP Award, extending her record to five. The Las Vegas Aces star also became the first female player in the league’s 30-year history to win the MVP award three consecutive seasons.

Wilson received 65 of 74 first-place votes and scored 713 points in the poll of sportswriters and television commentators. Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles finished second with 442 points, while Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell was third with 287 points. Kaitlyn Clark is fourth with 212 points, and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty is fifth with 171 points.

Historic season for Wilson

In her ninth season in the WNBA, Wilson averaged 26.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals in 41 games. She played 32 minutes per game and led the league in points for the third straight year, rebounds for the fifth straight season and a 30.4 efficiency rating.

Her 26.2 points per game is the second-highest in WNBA history, behind her own 26.9 points in 2024. Wilson also has the highest career scoring average in league history at 22.1 points per game.

She finished the season with 1,073 points, second-highest in the league behind Mitchell's 1,086 points. She scored 45 points against the Connecticut Sun on May 15, becoming the first player in WNBA history to have more than one 45-point game. Wilson also recorded 19 double-doubles with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, as well as a league-high 33 double-doubles with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in his career.

Aces fall 0–2 in semifinals

With Wilson's contributions, Las Vegas finished the regular season with a 31–13 record and secured the third seed in the playoffs. However, the Aces fell 0–2 to the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals.

Game 3 is scheduled to be hosted by Las Vegas. A Golden State win would end the series, while an Aces win would keep their chances of a comeback alive.

Wilson's fifth MVP award brings him $60,000 in cash and a trophy designed by Tiffany & Co. In addition to her five MVP awards, she is a three-time WNBA champion, an eight-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA selection, and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Sources: wnba.com