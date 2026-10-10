A motorcyclist died in a car accident in Spain involving the daughter of Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique - Cira Martinez. The accident occurred on Thursday evening. According to information cited by Marca and A Punt, the motorcycle collided with the car in which Martinez was traveling. She was not behind the wheel, and the car was being driven by another person.

Emergency teams were sent to the scene, but when the ambulance arrived, the motorcyclist had already died. Police have launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the collision.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol and drugs. He is being treated as a suspect until the case is clarified. Cira Martinez was not injured.

The tragedy that changed Luis Enrique's life

The case inevitably recalls the worst personal tragedy in the life of the Spanish coach. On August 29, 2019, his daughter Xana died. She was nine years old and lost her battle with osteosarcoma - a rare type of bone cancer, after a five-month illness.

A few months earlier, Luis Enrique stepped down as Spain coach to be with his family. After Xana's death, he wrote that she would be “the star that will lead our family“, and thanked the medical teams who took care of her.

The loss led to a strong wave of condolences from Spanish football. The Spanish Football Federation, Barcelona and other clubs have expressed support for Luis Enrique and his family. In November 2019, he returned to the national team.

Sources: gong.bg, bbc.co.uk