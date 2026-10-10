Disciplinary proceedings opened against Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football Federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo for his arbitrary departure from the national team camp. The footballer has been temporarily suspended from competing until the case is concluded, and the procedure has been defined as urgent. This was announced by the federation, quoted by AFP.

The case is related to Ronaldo's departure on September 30, after a conflict with coach Jorge Jesus. The striker left Portugal's camp in Copenhagen after being left out of the starting lineup and not receiving playing time in the match against Norway.

The Portuguese Federation specified that Ronaldo's rights have been temporarily suspended until a ruling on the procedure. The materials have been submitted to the disciplinary committee, which must examine the circumstances surrounding his absence from training and the match. “There will be no further announcements before the final decision“, the federation's position states.

Ronaldo admitted his mistake

In a statement on social media, Ronaldo apologized to his fans and teammates. He said he accepts the consequences of his actions and left the possibility of returning to the squad “after serving his suspension“.

The footballer also harshly criticized Jorge Jesus, with whom he worked last season at Saudi Al-Nassr. According to Ronaldo, the coach did not comply with a prior agreement to use him in the match against Norway. The striker claims that he was allowed to warm up, but was not put into the game. “The coach didn't keep his word“, Ronaldo said in his version of the conflict.

What punishment could follow

According to Portuguese media, the federation's regulations provide for a punishment of between one and six months for a player who misses a training session or a match for the national team without a valid reason. The final decision will be made after considering the case and hearing Ronaldo.

Portugal has won all four of its matches so far and has qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament. The team's next match is against Denmark on November 14, but Ronaldo's participation will depend on the duration and scope of the punishment imposed.



Sources: bta.bg, theguardian.com, noticiasaominuto.com