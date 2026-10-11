Lazio beat Monza and tied with Inter at the top

Lazio beat Monza 3:1 at the “Olimpico“ in Rome and tied with Inter at the top of the Italian Serie A. After the sixth round, both teams have 16 points. For the team from Rome, this is the fifth victory since the beginning of the season. Monza remained with 4 points.

The hosts started strongly and opened the score in the 3rd minute. Nuno Tavares (pictured) scored for 1:0, and in the 23rd minute Gustav Isaksen doubled Lazio's lead. The Portuguese defender scored his first goal for the club in a long time.

Monza's task became even more difficult in the 35th minute, when Lorenzo Lucchesi was sent off with a direct red card. The visitors were man down, but managed to get back into the game immediately after the break.

Saba Goglichidze reduced Monza's deficit in the 46th minute after a corner kick. In the following minutes, the visitors created several equalizer opportunities, despite playing with a reduced squad. However, Lazio maintained their lead.

The final score was determined in the 87th minute. Andrea Pinamonti scored the third goal for the hosts and ended the intrigue. Bulgarian defender Valentin Antov remained on the bench and did not appear in the game for Monza.

Lazio continues to Juventus

Lazio's next match in the championship is an away match against Juventus on October 18. Monza will look to break their losing streak in the next round.

In another match from the sixth round, Bologna defeated Lecce 2-1 away. Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna the lead in the 17th minute, Amar Ahmed Fatah equalized in the 64th, and Jay Enem brought the visitors success in the 75th minute.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it