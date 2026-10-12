PAOK without Despodov lost to Kalamata

PAOK suffered a surprising 1:3 home loss to Kalamata in a match from the 6th round of the Greek Super League. Kiril Despodov was not in the Thessaloniki team's group due to his ongoing recovery from a toe injury.

Kalamata took the lead in the 28th minute. Kenneth Vargas won a penalty and converted from the penalty spot for 0:1. PAOK managed to equalize at the end of the first half, when Cherif Ndiaye scored in the 44th minute.

The guests took the lead again in the 57th minute with Vargas' second goal. Shortly after, PAOK's situation became even more complicated. Goalkeeper Antonis Tsiftsis received a straight red card and the hosts were left with a man less.

Kalamata used its numerical advantage and reached the third goal in the 66th minute. David Kurminovski was on target, making the final 1:3.

The defeat is the first for PAOK in front of its own fans this season. Alessio Lishi's team remained in fourth place in the provisional standings with 12 points.

Kalamata, led by Panagiotis Christofileas, climbed to 10th position with 7 points. The success is the first for the team at the “Toumba“ stadium for 25 years.

Before the match, Lishi told Nova Sports:

„We have to play well not for 45 or 60 minutes, but throughout the game.“

PAOK failed to meet this goal and after Tsiftsis was sent off, they lost control of the match.

PAOK's next match is away to Iraklis on October 18. On the same day, Kalamata will host OFI.