Amateur national team wins final test before qualifiers

A successful final test for the Amateur national team of Bulgaria before leaving for the European qualifiers. The team led by Emil Velev-Kokala and Valeri Svilenov won 3:0 over Bansko in the test played today in the resort, where the national team spent a few days of camp.

Three Bansko players - Ibrahim Sherif, Teo Cholev and Todor Paskov - were also included in the Amateur team's squad. They were the ones at the center of the events - Cholev and Sherif scored against their club team, and Paskov scored with an assist. The third goal was scored by Mario Evtimov.

The most important thing is yet to come for the Amateur team. On Tuesday, the team flies to Georgia, where the European Championship qualifiers will be held from October 13 to 21. Bulgaria is in a group with host Georgia, as well as the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan.