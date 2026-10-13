Spain international wants to leave Tottenham, Barca and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation

Pedro Poro wants to leave Tottenham and return to the Spanish championship, with Barcelona and Real Madrid already showing interest in the right-back. According to information from the Spanish media, the footballer is open to the possibility of returning to his homeland during the winter transfer window, although he renewed his contract with the London club until 2031 in the summer.

Poro has established himself as an important figure in the Tottenham squad, but the start of this season has been difficult for him due to physical problems. The Spanish international has missed several matches, and his condition has also affected his participation in the national team's recent matches. His new contract places him among the highest-paid players at Spurs, further complicating a potential transfer.

Barcelona see Poro as an opportunity to strengthen their right-back position, but to take concrete action, the Camp Nou will first have to part ways with Jules Kunde. Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, and interest in the Spaniard is not new - in 2019, when he was playing for Girona, there were attempts to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The defender then eventually moved to Manchester City, before continuing his career at Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham.