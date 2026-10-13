The Board of Directors (Board) of the non-profit association "Bulgarian Wrestling Federation" (BF Borba) decided to notify the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) with an official signal to conduct a comprehensive inspection regarding the authenticity, legality and regularity of the documents and the representative authority under the signature of sports clubs, initiated and organized with the participation of SKB "CSKA", which served as the basis for the judicial convening of an extraordinary General Meeting of the federation.

The request to convene the meeting was deposited through a notarial invitation by the proxy of a group of clubs, headed by SKB "CSKA" - lawyer Stanislav Trendafilov, served on June 11, 2026 at the address of the management of BF Borba through the then General Secretary Belcho Goranov appointed by the Board. After the Sofia City Court initially dismissed the request with Decision No. 1090 of August 10, 2026 under case number 1343/2026, with Decision No. 421 of September 3, 2026 under appeal commercial case No. 20261001000544, the Sofia Court of Appeal (SCA) annulled the first-instance act and ordered the convening of an extraordinary General Meeting of BF Borba on the basis of Art. 26, para. 1, wording. second of the Law on the Non-Profit Organizations.

According to the final judicial act of the CAS, the extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for October 17, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the address: Sofia, "Studentski" district, "Academician Stefan Mladenov" boulevard No. 21, National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski", hall "Aula Maxima" A1, with the following agenda:

Release from office and responsibility of the current members of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and election of a new membership of the Management Board;

Release from office and responsibility of the Chairman of the Management Board (President) of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and election of a new Chairman of the Management Board (President);

Adoption of a new Statute of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.

In the signal to the SGP, the Management Board insists that the competent authorities verify all facts and circumstances surrounding the compilation and completion of the attached individual club decisions and powers of attorney, as well as the actions and inactions of the former Secretary General Belcho Goranov in their adoption and certification. According to the federation's management, there are serious doubts that official actions and omissions served the interests of a specific sports club - SKB "CSKA", to the detriment of the federation and its members.

The management of BF Borba explicitly emphasizes that there is categorical data on relevant official documents related to the membership of the federation and the validity of the petition, which were intentionally not presented to the court by Belcho Goranov. This concerns the current list of all clubs - regular members of the federation, the actual current list of clubs that actually support the request, as well as documents and decisions regarding the proper representative authority and declarations of will of the individual clubs. The Management Board of BF Borba believes that this evidence is of decisive importance for establishing the legal quorum of 1/3 of the membership under Art. 26, para. 1 of the Law on the Non-Profit Organization of Bulgarian Football Unions and their deliberate concealment and non-presentation before the court has tainted the evidence in the case, depriving the court of the opportunity to issue an act entirely in favor of the legitimate leadership of the federation.

Additional cause for concern is the events of October 12, 2026, when the registry of the BF Borba under entry No. 315 received a joint complaint from the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SKB "CSKA" Metodi Penev and Belcho Goranov against the decision of the Board of Directors of October 5, 2026 to dismiss Goranov from office. In the complaint filed, Belcho Goranov continues to unlawfully sign with the capacity of "General Secretary of the Bulgarian Federation of Wrestling".

The Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Federation of Wrestling categorically specifies that the person Belcho Goranov has never been entered in the Commercial Register and the Register of Legal Entities (TRRYULNTS) as the General Secretary or legal representative of the federation. According to the official entries in the register, the only legal representative of the association is the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ms. Stanka Zlateva Hristova. Goranov's functions as General Secretary arose solely from an internal decision of the Board of Directors of March 13, 2026 and were explicitly terminated by a decision of the same governing body of October 5, 2026, therefore the continued use of this official capacity is completely unfounded and misleading.

The Board of Directors of BF Borba declares that it will strictly fulfill all its legal and statutory obligations in connection with the decision of the Sofia Court of Appeal to hold the meeting on October 17, 2026. At the same time, the management of the federation and its legal representative Stanka Zlateva emphasize that contacting the state control bodies is a legal duty in order to protect the public interest, legality and rights of all sports clubs.

At the same time, the Board emphasizes that the federation and its legally elected chairwoman Stanka Zlateva cannot be held responsible for circumstances beyond their control that would prevent the holding of a meeting in full compliance with the requirements of Bulgarian legislation.

The Board of Directors of BF Borba cannot prejudge and is not responsible for future acts of the competent state bodies - the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office and the Bulgarian court, whose competence it is to verify the stated circumstances and to rule on the issues, related to the legality of the actions and the conduct of the extraordinary General Assembly. Learn Slavic

The Board of Directors of the BF Borba will continue to protect the interests of the federation, its clubs and competitors, insisting on compliance with the law, the Statute and the decisions of the legitimate governing bodies.