Daniel Carvajal signs for Getafe

Real Madrid legend Daniel Carvajal has signed for Getafe today, reports Fabrizio Romano. The club from the outskirts of Madrid had specified the personal terms of the right-back, who is a free agent, a few days ago. The deal was delayed after being blocked by La Liga as Spanish club exceeds salary cap.

The situation was resolved after Getafe president Angel Torres presented a bank guarantee to the Spanish league, providing the necessary financial resources.

The transfer is planned to be officially announced after the match against Universitat Craiova on Thursday.

The newspaper "Marca" adds that Getafe are trying to strengthen their squad with another veteran. The club is in talks with Daniel Parejo. The 37-year-old midfielder is a free agent after his contract with Villarreal expired at the end of last season.