Todor Simov on the start of the Bethub Pro Cup: We need to show the right behavior on the field

Botev Vratsa is visiting Botev Plovdiv in the first match of the newly created Bethub Pro Cup tournament. The match is tomorrow at 19:00 at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium under the hills, and the coach of Vratsa Todor Simov commented on his expectations for the match.

"We have a different match ahead of us, because this is a tournament with direct elimination and here you have no chance to correct your mistakes in the next round. We need to be concentrated from the first to the last minute and show the right behavior on the field. Botev Plovdiv is a good team, with quality players, and at home they play with a lot of energy and support from the stands. We know them well, we have already played against them this season, but that match has no meaning for tomorrow. The fact that we have beaten them once does not give us anything in advance", he told the club's website.

"In our last match against Spartak we created enough situations, but we were unable to finish them. This is something we need to be much more precise about. In an elimination match you can get two or three good opportunities and you need to use them", added Simov.

"For me the most important thing is for the team to be brave, disciplined and aggressive at the right moments. We are not going to Plovdiv to participate in the new tournament. We are going with the ambition to win the match and move forward", the specialist added.

"This is a new competition and it is interesting for all of us to be part of its first edition. "When there is a trophy you can fight for, you have to take it as seriously as possible. Our task is to do everything possible for Botev Vratsa to be part of the next stage," concluded Todor Simov.