Sad news in London: Arsenal bid farewell to their legendary honorary president Ken Fryer

English champions Arsenal have paid tribute to one of their most significant and iconic figures in the club's history. The honorary president of the „gunners“ Ken Fryer has died at the age of 92, leaving behind an era that spanned almost eight decades.

From errand boy to top management

Born in August 1934 in the London borough of Islington, Fryer linked his life with Arsenal as early as 1945, when he started working at the club as a courier at the age of 11 after meeting then-manager George Allison. With hard work, he rose through all levels of administration:

1973 – was appointed club secretary.

1983 - took over as managing director.

2002 - after his retirement as executive director he was elected honorary president of the club.

Ken Fryer played a key and historic role in the process of moving Arsenal from the legendary “Highbury“ stadium to the modern “Emirates“. For his outstanding services to sport in 2000, he was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2004 he was also awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Islington“.

A tribute from the team

As a sign of deep respect and mourning, Arsenal players will wear black armbands during their Champions League match against Lille tonight. The club announced that further commemorative events will take place over the weekend, when “the Gunners“ host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (October 24).

“A legacy that will never be surpassed“

In an official statement published on the Londoners' website, the club highlighted Fryer's irreplaceable contribution:

“Since our foundation in 1886, there have been many inspiring figures who have driven our club forward, but none has had such an impact on Arsenal Football Club as Mr Fryer. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of dedicated service to the club. A legacy that will surely never be surpassed.“