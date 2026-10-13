Wedding bells for Gergana Topalova: The Bulgarian tennis player got engaged in the largest castle in the Netherlands

Bulgarian tennis player Gergana Topalova shared wonderful news on a personal level. The native athlete is officially engaged and will soon join the married women's team.

Geri published an emotional photo on the social network Instagram, in which she proudly showed off the engagement ring she received from her beloved man - former Argentine tennis player Tomas Descarega. She added the short but eloquent message to the photo: “Forever“.

За място на романтичното предложение аржентинецът бе избрал наистина впечатляваща локация – внушителния замък Де Хаар (Kasteel de Haar), който е най-големият и архитектурно пищен замък в Нидерландия.

Новината бързо предизвика вълна от позитивни реакции и честитки, а сред първите нейни колеги от тенис корта, които я поздравиха публично, бяха Димитър Кузманов, Лиа Каратанчева и Дария Радулова.

The love story between Topalova and Deskarega has already grown into a successful business partnership. In early October, the two officially registered their joint company “GT Select“ Ltd.

The company has a wide range of activities, including wholesale and retail trade in goods and products of all kinds, import-export operations, commercial representation, brokerage and consulting services. With this, the couple is laying the foundations not only for their new family, but also for their shared ambitions off the court.