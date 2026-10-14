Bruges beat Inter in Champions League goal thriller

Club Bruges defeated Inter 4-3 at the Giuseppe Meazza in a match from the second round of the Champions League main phase. The Belgian team led by three goals after the break, and the hosts returned the intrigue with goals in the 81st and 93rd minutes, but could not equalize.

Nicollo Tresoldi opened the scoring in the 30th minute from a penalty awarded for a foul by Hakan Calhanoglu on Carlos Forbes. Inter responded at the end of the first half when Lautaro Martinez completed a combination with Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco to make it 1-1.

After the break, Tresoldi put Brugge ahead again in the 63rd minute. The striker took advantage of a mix-up after Forbes's shot was blocked and scored his second goal of the match. In the 74th minute, he completed his hat-trick with a shot after a quick attack by the visitors.

Lautaro Martinez restored Inter's hopes in the 81st minute, but Romeo Vermant responded four minutes before the end of regular time. Vermant received the ball from Tresoldi and passed it to goalkeeper Josep Martinez for 4-2.

Ange-Yoann Boni made it 3-4 in the third minute of added time. The striker broke through from the left, got inside and headed the ball into the far corner. Inter continued to attack until the final whistle, but Brugge held on to their lead.

The win gave Brugge their first points in the main phase after they started with a 2-3 home defeat to Aston Villa. Inter had also lost their opening match 1-2 to Real Madrid, and the defeat in Milan was the second for Christian Chivu's team in the tournament.

In the third round, Brugge will host Lens on October 21, while Inter will host Shakhtar Donetsk on the same day.