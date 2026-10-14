Vili Vutsov returned to Levski with a new special role at "Gerena"

The former head coach of Levski Velislav Vutsov becomes part of the structure of the “blues“ again. The son of the club legend Ivan Vutsov and father of the team's current goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov takes over the function of the chief organizer of the Levski veterans' team.

His return to “Gerena“ was announced personally by the specialist himself in his podcast, where he explained in detail his new responsibilities and his joint work with club legends.

Vutsov emphasized that he will not take over the functions of the current coaching management, but will help improve logistics and attract popular figures:

„I will not be a coach, because Voin Voinov and Gosho Todorov are very good. However, they want to rest a little. I will not train them. I will lead him in matches and be the main organizer of the veterans. I will do this with great pleasure. It is difficult because everyone has commitments - one is a coach, another has a business, a third is a teacher. Last year, the team did not perform as it should for Levski.“

The new organizer has already had official talks with the bosses of the “blues“ about the vision and the upcoming matches of the city championship for veterans:

“I had meetings with the management of Levski, and I have an idea to invite famous people. The first match is on Thursday at 16:00 at “Gerena“ with Zheleznitsa, then we have matches with Slavia, with Lokomotiv Sofia... For the Sofia championship, the last match will be with CSKA, which will be the icing on the cake. This is a joy and pleasure for me“, added Vili Vutsov.