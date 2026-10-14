Manchester City manager: I am calm and relaxed

Ahead of the Champions League match against PSG, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca answered a question about the attention being paid to the English club amid the financial scandal.

An independent panel has previously found City guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of Premier League rules with funds between 2009 and 2018. Sanctions have not yet been imposed on City.

„I have said many times: I am completely calm and relaxed. I assure you, I am very worried about the game plans and how we train every day, but not about anything outside my control. The message to the players will be exactly the same: we understand the seriousness of the situation, but at the same time we can't do anything about it.

After the Liverpool match I said there is a lot of noise around the team, but we have to deal with it and create our own noise – win games“, Maresca told the BBC.