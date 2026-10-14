Liverpool with the most productive victory under Iraola

Liverpool reacted appropriately after the 0:3 loss to Manchester City and achieved their most productive success under the leadership of Andoni Iraola, defeating the LASK team 6:3 as a guest. This was the second victory for the Merseysiders in this edition of the main phase of the Champions League. The big news from today's match was that finally the multi-million purchase from the summer transfer window Bradley Barcola (24', 37', 66') showed his qualities. The Frenchman played with a lot of mood and enthusiasm and not only scored his first goals with the Liverpool team, but also recorded the first hat-trick of his career. Before him, another of the new players - Ronald Araujo (22'), also scored his debut goal for the Merseysiders. Jeremy Frimpong (51') and Lewis Koumas (72') also scored, with the latter also having two goals disallowed. However, the lack of concentration in defense left a bad taste. After the guests were already a sure winner, they conceded three goals, the work of LASK reserves Robert Ljubicic (63') and Florian Flecker (74', 77').

"The Black and Whites" started the competition with a loss to AEK, while the Merseysiders defeated Atletico Madrid.

Andoni Iraola made four changes compared to the derby with Manchester City. Kostas Tsimikas led the “Reds” with the captain's armband, and Jeremy Frimpong came into the defence. Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoa also started as starters, while Milos Kerquez, Alexis Mc Allister, Victor Munoz and Virgil van Dijk gave up their places. At the top of the attack was Lewis Koumas again. Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isaac and Dominik Szoboszláj also missed this match due to injuries.

Samuel Adeniran started in the LASK attack along with Christoph Lang. They were supported by a midfield trio of Christoph Danek, Meleiro Bogard and Alessandro Schopf. Saša Kalajdžić remained on the bench for the start.

The Merseysiders created the first danger in the sixth minute. Frimpong sent a through ball to Koumas, who beat Jungwirth, who had come out of his penalty area. The striker's next touch, however, made the angle narrow and Koumas' shot was eventually blocked.

Shortly afterwards, there was chaos in the Liverpool penalty area. Alisson and the visitors' defenders did not do well after a cross from a corner, the ball reached Lang, but he was blocked. Then Jorgensen also shot, but over the goal.

In the 11th minute, Wirtz made a very good break with the ball in the penalty area, after overcoming two defenders, and tried to direct the ball between the legs of the home goalkeeper, who, however, managed to do so.

Liverpool settled permanently in LASK's half. Wirtz tried to be very active. In the 19th minute, the German brought Barcola well forward, whose shot at the last moment was deflected for a corner. However, the Frenchman turned out to be offside.

Liverpool took the lead in the 22nd minute when Ronald Araujo headed in Tsimikas' cross from a corner, scoring his first goal for the Merseyside team.

Just two minutes later, another of Liverpool's new signings, Bradley Barcola, scored his debut goal. Ngumoa made a great run down the right, passing between several defenders, then falling into the penalty area. However, Koumas controlled the ball and returned it to the Frenchman, who shot into the far corner for 0:2.

In the 31st minute, Koumas also sent the ball into the home team's goal, but this goal was canceled due to offside. Shortly after, a good shot by Gravenberch hit the far post.

In the 37th minute, the third goal became a fact. Barcola combined with Wirtz, who then found him with a perfect pass into the penalty area. The Frenchman took it well, then shot technically into the far corner. The attack began with an unintentional ricochet into the hand of Tsimikas, which was in front of his body around the central area. However, this was in a fairly early phase of the attack, so the goal was recognized.

The second half was even more productive. In the 51st minute, Frimpong increased the lead after heading in a cross from Tsimikas. Shortly after, a second goal by Koumas was canceled for offside.

In the 63rd minute, substitute Robert Ljubicic, who appeared seconds earlier, pulled one back for the hosts, after receiving a pass in the penalty area from Dibango and shooting into the near corner.

Three minutes later, Barcola scored his first hat-trick in his career. Ngumoa played a wonderful pass from the right to Frimpong, who crossed low to the far post, where the Frenchman headed home from close range.

In the 72nd minute, Koumas finally enjoyed the well-deserved honour of writing his name on the scoresheet after two of his previous goals were disallowed for offside. Frimpong took the ball from Dibango, then crossed to the young striker, who slotted it between the legs of the home keeper.

With this result, Liverpool lost concentration and conceded two quick goals. Both were the work of Florian Flecker, who in the 74th minute was well brought out by Dibango and from a small angle kicked the ball very technically over Alisson, and three minutes later he intercepted another cross from Dibango at the far post.