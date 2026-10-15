French fans dedicate emotional video to Grisho

Grigor Dimitrov has been among the most beloved players on the Tour for many years. Further proof of this came from Instagram. The fan page Dimitrov France published a special video dedicated to his first racket, which he subsequently shared on his profile in the form of a story.

"To all my incredible fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart. This is one of the most special and touching gestures that someone has shown me in a long time. Your unconditional love and support mean more to me than I could ever describe in words. I am incredibly grateful for each and every one of you and your support will continue to help me move forward“ – wrote Grigor Dimitrov.

In addition to the clip itself, Dimitrov France also wrote something emotional as a text to the publication.

„Because we all have a reason to support you, Grigor. A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the creation of this clip and shared their stories. This project would not have been possible without you. And to you, Grigor Dimitrov, we thank you for the inspiration, memories and all the emotions you gave us… as well as for everything that is to come“.

The first story with Grigor Dimitrov, told in the clip by the administrator of Dimitrov France, dates back relatively recently.

„We all have our own story with Grigor Dimitrov. Mine started at the tournament in Marseille in 2024 after I watched his match against Khachanov. Grigor was the person who made me rediscover tennis and that's exactly why I decided to create this page – to continue following him and sharing his story. That's how it all started for me, and now I will give other people the opportunity to tell their stories related to Grigor“.

“The first time I watched Grigor's match was a few years ago and that's when I was inspired to start playing tennis myself. I am grateful to him for that“.

„A great moment for me was this year's Wimbledon, when I saw how strong Grigor came back after a year of absence“.

„I became a big fan of Grigor after his match against Alcaraz in Miami in 2024. Such a beautiful match“.

„Grigor is a huge source of inspiration not only as a player, but also as a person“.

„If tennis had a name, it would be Grigor. In the spring of 2024, I arrived in Monaco not liking tennis. But with just one match, Dimitrov made me discover this sport and fall in love with it through his elegant and unique style, which was unlike anything I had seen on television until that point. I also really liked how he united the entire audience around him“.

„The first match of Grigor Dimitrov that I watched was against Gael Monfils. The way Grigor moved, as well as his one-handed backhand, were like living poetry. He is the main reason why I love tennis“.

„I admire most of all his spirit, which helps him always come back stronger after every difficulty“.

One of the fans who told his story with Grigor is from Bulgaria.

„You are a huge inspiration to me not only because of your game, but also because of the way you fight on the court. I started watching you because of your tennis, but very quickly I also admired your strength and character“.

Grigor Dimitrov will play at the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, which will be held from October 26 to November 1.

tenniskafe.com