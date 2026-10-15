UEFA has made an important change in its official statistics for CSKA, by unifying data on the club's European appearances from different periods. Until now, the "reds" appeared on the website of the European football headquarters with two separate profiles - one covering their performance up to 2016, and the other containing the results of the last decade.

Now the statistics from the period after 2016 have already been added to the historical data of the 31-time champions of Bulgaria. In this way, the achievements of players from different generations are collected in a common ranking, which gives a more complete picture of CSKA's performance in European club tournaments.

The change also leads to a shift in the club's individual statistics, including the top scorers and players with the most matches played in the Europa League and the UEFA Cup tournament, which was its predecessor.

The unification of the data puts Dimitar Berbatov in first place among CSKA's most productive players in the Europa League and the UEFA Cup. The former striker of the “Reds“ has seven goals in the competition and now occupies the top of the ranking.

Before the update, Ali Sow was named the team's leading scorer in these tournaments with five goals. However, after including statistics from earlier years, Berbatov comes out on top, overtaking some of the most recognizable names in the club's history.

Second place belongs to Velizar Dimitrov, who has six goals. After him, with five goals each, are Vladimir Manchev, Ali Sow and Thiago Rodriguez.

The updated ranking thus brings together players from different generations who have left their mark on CSKA's European campaigns.

The changes also cover the statistics for the most appearances by CSKA players in the Europa League and the UEFA Cup. Todor Yanchev is now at the top of this ranking with a total of 45 matches.

Second is Yordan Todorov with 30 appearances, and third position is occupied by Velizar Dimitrov with 26 matches.

All three defended the colors of the “reds“ before 2016, and their achievements are now presented together with those of the players from the more recent period.

The unification of statistics allows CSKA's European history to be followed in a more complete form. In addition to removing the division between the two profiles, the update more clearly shows the individual records of the players who contributed to the club's performance on the international stage.