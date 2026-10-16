Ruben Amorim: People only look at the final result

Milan head coach Ruben Amorim remained restrained in his emotions after the emphatic 4-0 victory over RB Salzburg in a match from the second round of the Europa League. Despite the crushing result, the Portuguese coach stressed that his team should not be fooled by the numbers on the scoreboard.

„In other matches we had much more control over the events on the pitch. Today we simply took advantage of our chances and scored. People usually only look at the final result. There are elements that we need to work on, although the evening went well for us," said Amorim.

„I do not agree that we showed a completely different face – in other matches we demonstrated much better team football. "Today there were at least five situations where, if the opponent had acted with more precision, they could have caused us really serious trouble," explained the Portuguese.

The coach also praised the young hope Alfajo Cisse, who shone with a hat-trick in the match, but warned that he still has a lot of work to do.

“He owes me absolutely nothing. He deserved every minute on the pitch with extremely hard work. He is a very explosive footballer and puts in enormous energy and dedication. However, there are still many components for improvement - both in the training process and during the matches. "Today he received deserved praise, but he still has weaknesses, although his potential is huge," Amorim noted.

With his goals, the 19-year-old Milan talent made history as the youngest Italian footballer to score a hat-trick in European club competitions, bettering the record set by Nicolo Tresoldi just two days after he set it.