Liverpool turned Brentford around in a match with two red cards, a canceled penalty and an injury

The Liverpool team suffered, but came to a difficult and dramatic turnaround with 2:1 as a guest of Brentford in a tense match from the 7th round of the English Premier League. The match offered an extremely large number of dramatic turns, VAR system interventions and two red cards for the home team.

The first half dealt a serious blow to the Merseyside team, after in the 32nd minute one of the team's main midfielders, Dominik Soboslay, suffered an injury and had to be forced to be substituted. In the 41st minute, Liverpool were awarded a penalty, but after reviewing the situation with VAR, referee John Brooks changed his initial decision.

In the 44th minute, Keane Lewis-Potter put the “bees“ ahead in the score, but the home team’ joy was quickly overshadowed by stupidity in the extra time given by the referee. Brentford’s Ukrainian midfielder Yegor Yarmoluk received a straight red card for a header against an opponent, leaving his team with a man less.

The numerical advantage gained proved decisive for the development of the match in the second half. The pressure of the “reds” gave a result in the 62nd minute, when Victor Munoz equalized, and just eight minutes later Alexander Isak scored a second goal for Liverpool, shaping the complete turnaround.

At the very end of the match, Brentford finished the match with nine men on the field, after Vitaly Yanelt received a second yellow and red card.

Thanks to this triumph, Andoni Iraola's students climbed to 5th place in the provisional standings with an asset of 12 points. Keith Andrews's Brentford players occupy 6th position with 10 points.