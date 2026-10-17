Stanka Zlateva after her removal from office: I leave with relief, I will not appeal

The dramatic events in the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation (BWF) received their definitive end with the first official words of the now former president of the headquarters Stanka Zlateva. After the extraordinary General Assembly held at the National Sports Academy, at which over 90 clubs voted for her opponent Todor Angelov, the five-time world champion announced that she has no intention of legally challenging the decisions taken and is leaving her post with a sense of relief.

Despite the scandals that accompanied the assembly, and the departure of some of the delegates in protest before the vote, Zlateva clearly stated that she will not seek justice in court. She emphasized that she is ready to immediately transfer the representative power so that the new leadership can take over operational control over the sport. According to her, once the majority of the clubs have voted for the change, she accepts this choice and gives power of attorney to the newly elected president Todor Angelov to start work without unnecessary obstacles.

Asked about the legitimacy of the meeting held and the inaccuracies found in the registration of the clubs, our legendary athlete did not spare her sharp criticism of key figures in the sports administration. She aimed her arrows mainly at Belcho Goranov, who was elected to chair the meeting, defining him as a person who once again betrays the team he works with. Zlateva expressed bewilderment at the composition of the new Board of Directors and stated that the clubs themselves have chosen the path that the Bulgarian wrestling is taking.

The two-time Olympic silver medalist summarized that what is happening goes beyond the framework of ordinary sports rivalry. According to her, the meeting showed a blind ambition for power that is ready to trample on human destinies at any cost. Stating that she categorically does not want to be part of the structure of this organization anymore, Zlateva concluded by saying that she is leaving with a clear conscience and complete relief from the burden that has been lifted from her shoulders.