Pedro Neto scores twice for Chelsea in valuable win over Everton in Liverpool

Chelsea achieved an important 2-0 victory as a guest of Everton in a match from the 7th round of the English Premier League. Portuguese winger Pedro Neto became an absolute hero for Londoners, scoring both goals for his team after the break.

The first half at “Goodison Park“ passed into a contested battle and equal overtaking, without either team managing to gain the upper hand. In the second half, however, the visitors picked up the pace and struck their double thanks to the individual class of Pedro Neto, who with his precise finishing shots broke the resistance of the Merseysiders.

With this valuable triumph, Xabi Alonso's students collected an asset of 13 points and climbed to 4th place in the provisional standings. David Moyes' Everton players remain in 6th position with 10 points.