Lukas Petkov shines with a goal and an assist in a goal show and a dramatic victory for Elversberg in the Bundesliga

Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov and his club team Elversberg recorded a dramatic third victory in their debut season in the German Bundesliga. In a real seven-goal thriller held at the “Waldstadion Kaiserlinde“ in Spisen-Elversberg, the hosts won 4:3 over Augsburg in a match from the 6th round of the 2026/27 season.

The match started with exceptional dynamics and the Bulgarian international had the opportunity to open the score in the 4th minute from a penalty. Although the visitors' goalkeeper saved his shot from the penalty spot, Petkov reacted quickly and sent the ball into the net for 1:0 in the added time. Just three minutes later, Lasse Günther doubled the hosts' lead after a precise assist from Maurice Krattenmacher, and in the 28th minute, Maximilian Rohr increased the lead to a classic 3:0. At the very end of the first half, in the ninth minute of extra time, Fabian Rieder pulled one back for Augsburg, also from a penalty kick.

In the second half, the visitors pressed and in the 76th minute, substitute Michael Gregoric reduced the deficit to 2:3 from a penalty kick. Raif Adam, who came on for Elversberg shortly afterwards, scored a goal that was disallowed for offside by VAR. A little later, in the 87th minute, the referee cancelled a penalty awarded to Augsburg after a second review of the video system. In the ensuing counterattack, Lukas Petkov passed excellently to substitute Frederik Schmal, who scored for 4:2.

In added time, Mert Kümür made it 4:3 for Augsburg, and shortly before the final whistle, Futkau missed another penalty for Elversberg.

With this valuable success, Elversberg now has 10 points and is level on 4th and 5th place in the standings with Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz. Augsburg's squad is in 10th place with 8 points.