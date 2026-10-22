Borislava Hristova with 11 points in loss to Zaragoza

Borislava Hristova scored 11 points, but Athinaicos lost its home game to the Spanish Zaragoza 78:89 in the second round of Group A of the first phase of the Women's Euroleague. For the Greek team, this was the second defeat in the tournament, while Zaragoza recorded a second victory and came out on top in the provisional standings.

The Bulgarian international remained on the court for 27 minutes and 12 seconds. She added one fight and three assists, scoring three of her eight two-point attempts, her only shot from the three-pointer and two of her three free throws.

The guests imposed control from the beginning and won the first quarter with a score of 25:12. Zaragoza maintained its lead until the break, when it led 46:35. In the third period, Athinaicos improved its game and reduced the gap, but the Spanish team entered the final half with an eight-point lead - 66:58.

The hosts continued to look for a turnaround at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Zaragoza responded with accurate shooting and increased the gap again. The final score was 78:89, and the halves were 12:25, 23:21, 23:20 and 20:23.

Ornella Bankole was the most productive for the winners with 26 points and 6 rebounds. Merritt Hempe added 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Victoria Macaulay led Athinaicos with 24 points.

Athinaicos will next face Amyntas in the Greek league on October 25. Three days later, Borislava Hristova's team will host France's Landes in their third Euroleague game.