Bad weather cancels last MotoGP race at Phillip Island

The Australian MotoGP Grand Prix has been cancelled due to poor weather at the “Philip Island“ track. The race was to be the 18th round of the World Championship on a track and the last race at the legendary track.

Initially, the Moto2 and Moto3 races were cancelled, and the premier class race was postponed by two hours. In the end, organizers made the final decision at 15:40 local time.

Medical helicopter could not take off

Heavy rain and dark clouds reduced visibility around the track. This has hampered the operation of the medical helicopter, which is a mandatory part of the safety measures at the races.

“Due to limited visibility, which hampers the operation of the medical helicopter, the MotoGP Grand Prix race is cancelled“, MotoGP said in a statement.

In the event of an emergency, the helicopter would need approximately 45 minutes to reach the track from the Melbourne area. Therefore, the start could not be held without a guaranteed possibility of rapid medical evacuation.

Farewell lap in front of sold-out stands

Despite the cancellation, the MotoGP riders took to the track for one lap behind the safety car. They stopped at the start-finish line to greet the spectators who had filled the stands despite the pouring rain.

The pit lane was opened for the farewell lap at 15:45 local time. Thus, Phillip Island received a symbolic farewell to the championship, after tickets for the event were completely sold out.

From 2027, the Australian Grand Prix will be held on the streets of Adelaide. This is what made the canceled race the last one planned at the Phillip Island track.

Marc Marquez won the sprint

A day earlier, Spaniard Marc Marquez of the “Ducati Lenovo Team“ triumphed in the sprint race of the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix.

Organizers said they would provide full refunds for Sunday tickets and partial refunds for multi-day pass holders.

Sources: bta.bg, abc.net.au