CSKA calls for strong support in the last match before returning home

CSKA called on its supporters for strong support in the team's last home game at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“. The “Reds“ will face Ludogorets, and the club defined the match as a key one on the way to the set goal.

The match will be the last home game for CSKA at “Vasil Levski“ before the team's return to the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium. The club pointed out that there are six days left until then and called on the fans to turn the match into a special moment for the team and the audience.

CSKA relies on the support of the stands

Marcus Gizdol's players have already shown their character in European matches, and according to the club, the same energy and dedication will be needed against Ludogorets.

„Full stands, unreserved support and a battle on the pitch until the last minute!“

CSKA stated that the support of the supporters is the team's most important weapon in the upcoming clash. The club called on the audience to stand behind the team, linking the eventual victory with the upcoming return of the “Army“.

“The victory will make our celebration double before the return to our temple“, the appeal to the fans states.

Sources: sportal.bg