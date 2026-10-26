Kimi Antonelli can become Formula 1 world champion in Mexico: Here are the conditions

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will have a chance to guarantee the Formula 1 world title during the upcoming Mexico City Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver triumphed in the race in the United States, but the victory was not enough to end the championship intrigue.

However, the 20-year-old Italian has a serious advantage before the start of the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. He leads by 123 points over his teammate George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton is one more point behind the Briton. These two drivers remain the only ones who have a mathematical chance of displacing him from the top.

To secure the title in Mexico, Antonelli must maintain a lead of at least 100 points over his rivals after the final. Thus, the fate of the championship depends entirely on his performance, and under certain conditions he will not need to monitor the results of his rivals.

Here are the three scenarios in which Antonelli can become world champion in Mexico:

Top 9: The Italian will guarantee the title regardless of the performance of Russell and Hamilton.

Tenth place: Antonelli will triumph in the championship if George Russell does not win the race.

Outside the top 10: The Mercedes driver can become champion again, but only if neither Russell nor Hamilton finish the race with a victory.

In this way, Antonelli has an excellent opportunity to put an end to the title fight in Mexico and turn his strong season into a championship triumph.