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Jaylen Duran to miss two weeks with injury

Jaylen Duran to miss two weeks with injury

Detroit Pistons center has a strained right thigh - he suffered the injury in the game against Miami Heat

Oct 26, 2026 18:41 37

Jaylen Duran to miss two weeks with injury - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

Detroit Pistons center Jaylen Duran will miss the next two weeks with a strained right thigh. The basketball player's absence was announced by the club from the National Basketball Association.

Duran suffered the injury on Friday during the match against Miami Heat. Due to the injury, he did not participate in Detroit's 106:93 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier in October, the center signed a contract for 200 million dollars. Last season, he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, which earned him a place among the best players in the campaign.

Durren will remain out of the Pistons' lineup for the next two weeks, and his return will depend on the recovery of his injured right hip.