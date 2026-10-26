Matteo Berrettini overcame Echeveri and awaits Dimitrov or Cobolli

Matteo Berrettini qualified for the second round of the ATP 500 series tournament in Vienna after defeating Argentinean Tomas Martin Echeveri 6:3, 6:4. The Italian finished the match in 1 hour and 23 minutes and achieved one break in each of the two sets.

Berettini, who is No. 43 in the current ATP rankings, did not allow a break in his own serve. Echeverri, ranked No. 29 in the world, had opportunities to make things difficult for his opponent in the second set, but the Italian neutralized them and kept his lead until the end.

In the next round, Berrettini will face the winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov and fourth-seeded Flavio Cobolli. The match between the Bulgarian and the Italian is scheduled for October 27. Dimitrov is participating with an invitation from the organizers, and the match with Cobolli will be the first between the two in their professional careers.

Dimitrov has a positive balance against Berrettini - two wins in three matches. Their last clash was at “Wimbledon“ in July, when the Bulgarian won in five sets with 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 6:3. "After last year, I'm here and I can rewrite everything," Dimitrov said after his success at "Wimbledon."

The Italian has a successful history in the tournament. In 2019, he reached the semifinals, and in 2024 and 2025, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. The competition in the Austrian capital is held on indoor hard courts and continues until November 1.