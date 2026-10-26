The Russian woman who turned down Cristiano Ronaldo attracted attention with a deep neckline

The popular Russian woman, who previously attracted media attention with her decision to refuse sex to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has once again found herself in the spotlight. This time, she caught the attention of those present at a shopping mall in the capital, enjoying increased male attention.

For her walk around the mall floors, she opted for a provocative look - a tight-fitting black jumpsuit with a deep neckline. The influencer subsequently shared a video of her visit on her official Instagram account, where it quickly garnered a large number of likes from her 1.6 million followers.