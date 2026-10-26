Rafael Nadal to return to Las Vegas in 2027

Rafael Nadal will return to the court in the United States for the first time since the end of his professional career. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will play in the exhibition event The MGM Slam on February 28, 2027 at the “T-Mobile Arena“ in Las Vegas, organizers MGM Resorts International announced.

Initially, the date was listed as February 27, but the official announcement from the organizers sets the event for Sunday, February 28, 2027. Nadal will be the headliner, with the remaining participants, format and television partner to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full house in a city like Las Vegas. Now I'm returning to a different stage of my life, without pressure, but with the same passion for this sport. I've always loved competing and even if my professional career ends, that feeling never goes away“, said Nadal.

The Spaniard last appeared in Las Vegas in March 2024, when he played against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the first edition of the Netflix Slam. The match was played in front of 9,489 spectators and ended with Alcaraz winning 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 in the deciding tiebreak.

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024. He has won 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 at Roland Garros.

The MGM Slam is scheduled immediately before the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California. The previous edition featured eight players and the matches were decided in a 10-point tiebreak format. Organizers have yet to confirm whether the same scheme will be used in 2027.

Ticket sales to the general public are set to begin on October 30, 2026, following early access for MGM Rewards members and AXS platform users.