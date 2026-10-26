CSKA takes on Ludogorets and leads the First League

CSKA achieved a valuable 2:0 victory over Ludogorets in a First League match played at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia. Argentines Angelo Martino and Leandro Godoy scored the goals with which the “Army“ climbed to first place in the standings for at least one day. For Martino, the goal was his first with the team of the 31-time champions of Bulgaria.

In the first minutes, both teams had difficulty reaching the opponent's goals, although CSKA tried to apply pressure. After a rebound, Agibu Kamara made a cross-shot that went over the crossbar of Fyodor Lapouhov. A little later, Max Ebong headed a cross from a corner kick, but headed the ball straight to Hendrik Bonman.

In the 18th minute, Ivan Zhelizko tried to surprise the hosts with a powerful shot from about 25 meters, but the ball flew over the goal.

CSKA's pressure paid off in the 25th minute. Bruno Jordao crossed excellently from the left, and Angelo Martino joined the attack and headed the ball into the net from close range for 1:0.

Ludogorets tried to respond, but the first serious opportunity for the guests appeared only about ten minutes later. Ruan Cruz reached a long pass and shot wide of the goal, with Lapouhov correctly assessing the situation and not interfering.

In the 39th minute, CSKA missed an excellent opportunity to double their lead. Stefano Sensi shot low on the grass, and Bonnman struggled to get the ball in, but managed to clear. In the added time, Ioannis Pitas missed the target by several meters.

Until the break, the “reds“ continued to create dangers. In a quick counterattack, Brahimi found himself in a good position and shot from the penalty area, but the German goalkeeper of Ludogorets again intervened brilliantly. In the last seconds of the first half, Kamara also had a chance to equalize, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area went close to the goal.

After the game resumed, Facundo Rodriguez headed Sensi's cross from a direct free kick, but was unable to direct the ball accurately.

Later, a good combination between Godoy and Pastor on the right flank opened an opportunity for Pitas. The Cypriot striker shot, but straight into the hands of Bonman.

Around the 69th minute, Ludogorets came close to equalizing after a corner kick. The ball deflected off Teodor Ivanov's head and almost caught Lapouhov by surprise. Shortly after, CSKA's goalkeeper misjudged a situation that gave Caio Vidal a chance to shoot. However, the Brazilian's attempt went wide of the target.

A quarter of an hour before the end, Jean-Philippe Gbamen, who had returned to the game, fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The ball went not far from Bonman's goal. Zhelizko continued to look for a goal with long-range shots, but his attempts also failed to find the target.

In the 81st minute, Sensi's cross from a corner kick created new tension in front of the visitors' goal. Ludogorets responded with one of its best situations of the match – Tekpetey shot dangerously low on the grass, but Lapouhov managed to save.

In the 88th minute, Ludogorets capitulated for the second time. Isaac Sole took the ball in the central zone and passed to Leandro Godoy, known by the nickname The Nightmare. The Argentine striker finished the attack with a precise shot into the near corner and made the final 2:0.

After the success, CSKA collected 30 points, having played two games more than Levski, who has 28. Ludogorets remains in third position with 26 points and a game less than the “blues”. The loss was the first for Igor Jovicevich after his return to the helm of the Razgrad team.