The announcement of the results in the poll for the prestigious "Ballon d'Or" award began with the names of the footballers ranked from 30th to 11th in the men's rankings.

The glamorous event is hosted by the famous London Palladium theatre, and hosted by French football legend Thierry Henry and British sports journalist Kate Scott.

Among the honored players are stars of leading European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Here are the footballers ranked from 11th to 30th: